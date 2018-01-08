Sports

North Carolina A&T's Broadway retiring after unbeaten season

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 05:40 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C.

North Carolina A&T coach Rod Broadway is retiring after an unbeaten season.

The school announced Broadway's retirement Monday and promoted assistant Sam Washington to head coach. Washington had served as assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

The Aggies (12-0) won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title, the Celebration Bowl and the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) national championship in 2017.

Broadway spent seven seasons as the Aggies head coach and won the HBCU national title there in 2015. He finished with a 127-45 career record in 15 seasons, with stops at North Carolina Central and Grambling State.

Broadway will serve as a special assistant to the athletic director for six months.

