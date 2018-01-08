Brazilian soccer player Philippe Coutinho Correia poses for the media at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Philippe Coutinho is joining Barcelona after Liverpool agreed Saturday to sell the Brazilian in a deal that makes him one of the most expensive players in soccer history.
Sports

Barcelona record-signing Coutinho out injured for 3 weeks

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 07:25 AM

BARCELONA, Spain

Philippe Coutinho officially signed with Barcelona on Monday but the club said his debut will be delayed by about three weeks because of a muscle injury.

The right leg injury was confirmed during the medical the player underwent in Barcelona before inking the deal worth up to 160 million euros ($192 million) — a record for the Spanish club.

The 25-year-old Coutinho had been playing regularly with Liverpool but missed the team's weekend match because of the injury.

The Brazilian player was being officially introduced to Barcelona fans on Monday, a day after the club announced the signing.

The Spanish club failed to acquire Coutinho in last year's transfer window after Liverpool rejected three bids even though the player had already shown his desire to make the move to Barcelona.

