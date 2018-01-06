Sports

Kendley, Carr score 67; Morgan State tops Florida A&M, 87-68

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 07:08 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BALTIMORE

Tiwian Kendley and Phillip Carr combined to score 67 of Morgan State's 87 points as the Bears beat Florida A&M, 87-68 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference battle on Saturday afternoon.

The victory is Morgan State's 35th in the 59-game history of the series.

Carr hit a free throw, a layup, a 3-pointer and a dunk as the Bears (6-9, 2-0) opened up a 20-5 lead over the first seven minutes of the game. Kendley hit a pair of 3s to help fuel the start.

Kendley matched his season high with 35 points on 10-of-24 shooting, including 4 of 13 from distance, and 11 of 13 from the line. Carr added a season-high 32 on 11-of-13 shooting, including 1 for 1 from deep, and 9 of 11 from the line while grabbing eight boards.

Marcus Barham led the Rattlers (2-16, 1-1) with 22 points and Desmond Williams added another 16.

