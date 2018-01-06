Dustin Johnson hits from the fourth fairway during the third round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.
Dustin Johnson hits from the fourth fairway during the third round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. Matt York AP Photo
Sports

Dustin Johnson takes control at Kapalua

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

January 06, 2018 07:04 PM

KAPALUA, Hawaii

Dustin Johnson holed out with a wedge for eagle, made birdie on every par 5 and powered his way to a 7-under 66 to build a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Coming off his lone bogey from a poor chip, Johnson faced a 65-yard shot down the hill and up the slope of the green on No. 12 at Kapalua, and it rolled out beautifully into the cup. He added three more birdies to reach 16-under 203.

Brian Harman shot a 69 and was two shots behind. Harman began the day tied for the lead with Marc Leishman, who didn't make a birdie until the 16th hole and fell out of contention.

Jon Rahm (66) was four shots back.

