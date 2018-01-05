Sports

Todd White leaves San Diego State for Arizona State

January 05, 2018 07:07 PM

TEMPE, Ariz.

Todd White left San Diego State on Friday to join new Arizona State coach Herm Edwards' staff as cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator.

White spent the past eight seasons as the Aztecs' cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator.

"I am humbled by the opportunity to be at a great institution like Arizona State," White said in a school release.

The former UCLA linebacker came to San Diego State in 2008 from New Mexico along with current Aztecs head coach Rocky Long. White also played four seasons in the Canadian Football League.

"Tony White is a proven recruiter at the national level and someone who has fielded an elite secondary just about every year during his tenure at San Diego State," Edwards said.

On Thursday, Western Illinois head coach Charlie Fisher became the Sun Devils' wide receivers coach.

