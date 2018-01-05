Column: Can Smart take down Saban? Check back in a few years

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2013, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, and then-defensive coordinator Kirby Smart call in a defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama’s Saban will be coaching against one of his former assistants for the 10th time since 2010 and second time this season when his Crimson Tide plays Georgia and coach Smart for the national championship in Atlanta on Monday night. Dave Martin, File AP Photo