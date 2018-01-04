Sports

Winter storm delays New York Giants' search for coach

By TOM CANAVAN AP Sports Writer

January 04, 2018 07:08 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.

The New York Giants' coaching search was delayed by a winter storm that dumped nearly a 1 1/2 feet of snow on some New Jersey shore towns.

The Giants had scheduled an interview Thursday with Eric Studesville, the recently fired Broncos' running backs coach who had been in Denver since 2010 and was the interim head coach after Josh McDaniels' firing that year.

Studesville now will be interviewed next week.

The National Weather Service said roughly six inches of snow fell in the Meadowlands area. Gov. Chris Christie ordered all state government offices closed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

New general manager Dave Gettleman will be in the New England area on Friday to interview McDaniels, the current Patriots' offensive coordinator, and Matt Patricia, his defensive counterpart.

Interviews are planned this weekend with Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

The Giants (3-13) also plan to interview Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

The interview process started Wednesday with interim coach Steve Spagnuolo. He posted a 1-3 record after replacing Ben McAdoo on Dec. 4.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

    This final putt by John Daly II, son of PGA legend John Daly, earned his first victory of the International Junior Golf Tour season in dramatic style Sunday afternoon at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt 0:27

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter 0:33

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter
Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

View More Video