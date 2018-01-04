Sports

Stanford DL Harrison Phillips to enter NFL draft

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 07:01 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

STANFORD, Calif.

Stanford defensive lineman Harrison Phillips will bypass his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

Phillips announced his decision on Thursday.

Phillips was a third-team All-American this season when he had 14 1/2 tackles for loss and 7 1/2 sacks for the Cardinal.

Phillips had one year of eligibility remaining because he had a season-ending knee injury in the 2015 opener and was eligible for a medical redshirt.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stanford tight end Dalton Schultz declared for the draft earlier this week. The Cardinal are still waiting for a decision from star running back and Heisman runner-up Bryce Love.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

    This final putt by John Daly II, son of PGA legend John Daly, earned his first victory of the International Junior Golf Tour season in dramatic style Sunday afternoon at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt 0:27

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter 0:33

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter
Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

View More Video