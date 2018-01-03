Sports

Indiana adds graduate transfer from Miami to offensive line

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 07:20 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.

Offensive lineman Nick Linder has decided to play his final college season with the Indiana Hoosiers.

Hoosiers coach Tom Allen made the announcement Monday.

The 6-foot, 300-pound graduate transfer started 26 games with the Miami Hurricanes — 22 at center including the first nine in 2016 before he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. He will be eligible to play this fall.

Linder also started four games at left guard as a true freshman.

He did not play last season.

Linder's older brother, Brandon, is the starting center for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. He is a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

