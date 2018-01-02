Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson
Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson to enter NFL draft

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 07:12 PM

AUBURN, Ala.

Auburn tailback Kerryon Johnson has decided to skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

The Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year announced his decision Tuesday in a Twitter post.

Johnson ran for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns this season despite missing two games with an injury. He had one three-game SEC stretch when he scored 11 touchdowns.

Johnson ran for 167 yards in an upset of Georgia, which topped the playoff rankings at the time. He had 30 carries for 104 yards against then-No. 1 Alabama, but was limited in the SEC championship game rematch with the Bulldogs by a shoulder injury.

He ran 22 times for 71 yards in a Peach Bowl loss to UCF on Monday.

Johnson thanked Auburn fans "for all the endless support that has not always been deserved."

