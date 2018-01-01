Sports

Flipkens beats Vekic at ASB Classic in Auckland

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 05:29 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

AUCKLAND, New Zealand

Donna Vekic became the first seeded player ousted at the ASB Tennis Classic when she lost 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 to Belgium's Kristen Flipkens on Monday in a rain-interrupted first-round match.

After losing a first set which was punctuated by rain delays and a five-minute break when Flipkens sought treatment for an injured shoulder, the eighth-seeded Vekic seemed to hold the upper hand, sweeping the second set in 34 minutes.

But the 21-year-old Croatian player lost momentum with a series of unforced errors which led to an early service break in the third set. She rallied to level at 4-4, then lost serve and squandered two break points before Flipkens served out the match.

Flipkens improved her record to 5-0 against Vekic and said she would seek physio treatment before the second round.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, Petra Martic beat Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (2), 6-3 and Su-Wei Hsieh beat Nao Hibino 6-0, 6-3.

Second-seeded Julia Goerges was due to play Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig later Monday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

    This final putt by John Daly II, son of PGA legend John Daly, earned his first victory of the International Junior Golf Tour season in dramatic style Sunday afternoon at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt 0:27

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter 0:33

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter
Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

View More Video