Sports

Sharapova, Halep advance at Shenzhen Open

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 06:16 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SHENZHEN, China

Maria Sharapova and top-ranked Simona Halep opened their 2018 seasons with straight sets wins on Monday at the Shenzhen Open.

Sharapova finished off a 6-3, 6-0 win over Mihaela Buzarnescu with a powerful forehand winner, and Halep started her bid for a second Shenzhen title with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Nicole Gibbs.

"It's my first victory this year as No. 1 in the world, so I'm just happy and enjoying the time," said 2015 champion Halep, who will play China's Duan Yingying in the next round.

Sharapova dropped an early service game but recovered quickly to dominate her match.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"It's always nice to start off the year with a victory. Overall I thought, besides a few breaks in the beginning, I really stepped up and finished the match off well," Sharapova said.

The five-time major winner will next play 2017 Shenzhen finalist Alison Riske, who opened beat fifth-seeded Wang Qiang on Sunday.

"She beat a crowd favorite yesterday, so I know I have a tough match ahead," Sharapova said. "But I just want to keep playing better, and keep improving no matter who is across the net."

No. 8-seeded Tima Babos had a 6-1, 6-1 win over Wang Xiyu.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

    This final putt by John Daly II, son of PGA legend John Daly, earned his first victory of the International Junior Golf Tour season in dramatic style Sunday afternoon at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt 0:27

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter 0:33

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter
Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

View More Video