Jets place RG Brian Winters on IR, promote DL Deon Simon

FILE - This Nov. 2, 2017 file photo shows New York Jets offensive guard Brian Winters 67) gesturing during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets have placed guard Winters on injured reserve with an abdominal injury that he has been dealing with for most of the season. They promoted defensive lineman Deon Simon from the practice squad on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 to take Winters' place.