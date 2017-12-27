Supermaxi Wild Oats XI enters open water during the start of the Sydney Hobart yacht race Sydney, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. The 630-nautical mile race has102 yachts starting in the race to the island state of Tasmania.
Sports

Wild Oats XI expected to win Sydney to Hobart for 9th time

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 04:08 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 20 MINUTES AGO

HOBART, Australia

Despite a protest, Wild Oats XI is expected to be confirmed as the Sydney to Hobart winner for the ninth time after a record-breaking duel with LDV Comanche.

Wild Oats XI crossed the line at Constitution Dock in Hobart about 26 minutes ahead of fellow super maxi LDV Comanche on Wednesday to take almost five hours off the record time set by Perpetual Loyal last year.

LDV Comanche, the 2015 winner, raised its protest flag after a near-collision with Wild Oats XI shortly after the start of the race on Tuesday.

An international jury will hear the protest in Hobart on Thursday. If upheld, it could result in Wild Oats XI receiving a time penalty of five minutes or more, which would likely not change the outcome.

Wild Oats XI, helmed by Mark Richards, finished in 1 day, 8 hours, 48 minutes, 50 seconds. The previous race record was 1 day, 13 hours, 31 minutes, 20 seconds.

The two other super maxis in the race were third and fourth and also under the previous race record: Black Jack and Info Track, which was formerly Perpetual Loyal.

