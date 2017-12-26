Sports

Vegas-area transit officials eye game-day stadium scenarios

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 05:01 PM

LAS VEGAS

Transit planners are beginning to study ways to get traffic to-and-from a 65,000-seat domed stadium when it's completed near the Las Vegas Strip.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada executives have traveled to Atlanta and to Oakland, California, to see how officials there handle game-day traffic congestion.

Parking is expected to be scarce in Las Vegas under plans for the stadium being built for the Raiders in time for the NFL season to kick off in 2020.

Southern Nevada also has no passenger light rail like Atlanta or rapid transit like the Bay Area.

RTC General Director Tina Quigley says buses could be used in Las Vegas on game days, like Golden Knights Express buses that ferry hockey fans to T-Mobile Arena.

