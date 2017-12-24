Sports

Spain-based MAPFRE wins 3rd leg of Volvo Ocean Race

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 03:47 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MELBOURNE, Australia

The Spanish-based MAPFRE team has become the first crew to win back-to-back stages in this year's Volvo Ocean Race by taking the third leg from Cape Town to Melbourne.

MAPFRE was again forced to come from behind to take victory over the Dongfeng Race Team, which finished second with a damaged keel system.

MAPFRE finished Monday in 14 days, 4 hours, 7 minutes, 21 seconds, with Dongfeng about four hours behind.

"We had to fight very hard for this victory,' MAPFRE skipper Xabi Fernandez said. "There's so much of the race to go. But for now it's looking good and we're very happy of course."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

MAPFRE will be at least six points clear, with the Southern Ocean stage worth double, heading into the next stage — from Melbourne to Hong Kong on Jan. 2 — with the exact margin depending on the finishing order of the chasing boats.

MAPFRE led the standings in the seven-boat fleet before the third leg, followed by Vestas 11th Hour Racing and Dongfeng.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

    This final putt by John Daly II, son of PGA legend John Daly, earned his first victory of the International Junior Golf Tour season in dramatic style Sunday afternoon at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt 0:27

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter 0:33

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter
Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

View More Video