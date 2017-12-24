Davidson forward Will Magarity, left, and Hawaii forward Gibson Johnson, middle, go up for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic tournament, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Honolulu.
Davidson forward Will Magarity, left, and Hawaii forward Gibson Johnson, middle, go up for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic tournament, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner AP Photo
Davidson forward Will Magarity, left, and Hawaii forward Gibson Johnson, middle, go up for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic tournament, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner AP Photo

Sports

Drammeh, Johnson help Hawaii beat Davidson 79-71

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 02:46 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

HONOLULU

Sheriff Drammeh scored a career-high 22 points and Gibson Johnson tied his career best with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting to lead Hawaii to a 79-71 win over Davidson on Saturday night in the consolation bracket of the Diamond Head Classic.

Leland Green hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and Jack Purchase scored 10 for Hawaii (8-3).

Drammeh scored eight points during a 17-2 run, capped by his 3-pointer, that gave Hawaii a 12-point lead fewer than eight minutes in and the Rainbow Warriors led the rest of the way. Green hit a 3 to make it 40-32 at the break.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored six points in the first four-plus minutes of the second half to help Davidson trim its deficit to 48-45, but Johnson converted a 3-point play to spark a 9-0 run that pushed the lead back to 12 points when he hit two free throws with 13:29 to play. The Wildcats trailed by at least seven the rest of the way.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Peyton Aldridge led Davidson (4-6) with 23 points, but was 7-of-21 shooting, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

The Wildcats will play Akron in the seventh-place game, and the Rainbow Warriors will play Princeton in the fifth-place game, on Monday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

    This final putt by John Daly II, son of PGA legend John Daly, earned his first victory of the International Junior Golf Tour season in dramatic style Sunday afternoon at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt 0:27

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter 0:33

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter
Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

View More Video