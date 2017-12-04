Sports

Rorie, Pridgett lead Montana past Cal State Northridge 86-68

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 12:34 AM

MISSOULA, Mont.

Ahmaad Rorie scored 27 points, Sayeed Pridgett had 20 points with 12 rebounds and Montana cruised to an 86-68 win Sunday night over Cal State Northridge to remain unbeaten on its home court this season.

Trailing by a point late in the first half, Montana (5-3) got a layup from Pridgett to spark an 11-2 run that made it 39-31 and put the Grizzlies on top for good. Then, midway through the second half, Montana broke it open with a 13-3 run that included a 3-pointer from Michael Warren and made it 67-53 with 9:38 left.

The margin stayed at double figures the rest of the way.

Michael Oguine finished with 13 points and Jamar Akoh had 11 for Montana, which shot a season-high 52 percent from the field and controlled the boards 36-27.

Tavrion Dawson and Terrell Gomez scored 14 points apiece for Northridge (1-6), which has lost six straight. Lyrik Shreiner had 12 points for the Matadors.

