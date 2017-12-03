Caroline's double-double leads Nevada past UC Irvine 76-65

Sports

IRVINE, Calif.

Jordan Caroline poured in 24 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and handed out four assists to help Nevada remain unbeaten with a 76-65 victory over UC Irvine on Saturday night.

Kendall Stephens hit 5 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc and scored 17, Caleb Martin added 15 points and twin brother Cody Martin scored 11 for the Wolf Pack (8-0), who have won six straight — four this year — on the road.

Eyassu Worku had 13 points to pace the Anteaters (4-6), while Tommy Rutherford scored 10.

UC Irvine led by five points before Martin buried a 3-pointer late to pull the Wolf Pack within 31-29 at halftime.

Stephens hit back-to-back 3s four minutes into the second half to give Nevada 40-37 lead and the Wolf Pack stayed out in front from there.

Nevada connected on 10 of 22 (45.5 percent) from long range, while holding the Anteaters to 4-of-15 shooting (26.7 percent) from beyond the arc.

