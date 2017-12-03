Garrick, Fields lead Cal Poly over Pepperdine 91-81

Sports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.

Marcellus Garrick scored 20 points, Donovan Fields had 17 points and a career-high 11 assists and Cal Poly beat Pepperdine 91-81 on Saturday night.

Garrick was 7 of 15 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Fields was 5-of-10 shooting and made all six free-throw attempts. Jakub Niziol added 14 points, and Hank Hollingsworth had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Cal Poly (4-4).

Kameron Edwards and Colbey Ross scored 21 points apiece to lead Pepperdine (2-6). Nolan Taylor chipped in 14 points.

Edwards' 3-pointer pulled the Waves to 76-73 with 3:10 left. Garrick made two 3s and Luke Meikle added another and Cal Poly stretched its lead to 85-74 with 1:15 remaining.

Cal Poly made 11 of 27 from long range, but Pepperdine was just 2-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc and missed six free throws. Pepperdine had its last lead, 59-57 with nine minutes left.

