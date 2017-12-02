Hervey, Neal send UT Arlington past N. Texas 65-60

Sports

Kevin Hervey scored 23 points and Erick Neal added 20 and they took over late to lead UT Arlington past North Texas 65-60 on Saturday night for the Mavericks' fifth straight win.

Hervey broke a tie at 60 on a jumper with 23 seconds left to put UT Arlington (7-1) up for good at 62-60. Just seconds prior, Shane Temara tied at 60 for the Mean Green.

Before Temara's bucket, Neal scored on a layup with 54 seconds left for a 60-58 lead. Neal added a pair of free throws with three seconds left to secure the win.

Hervey added eight rebounds and Neal had a season-high five steals, five rebounds and three assists. Johnny Hamilton finished a rebound shy of his third double-double of the season with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Temara led North Texas (4-5) with 15 points and a career-high 14 rebounds and Roosevelt Smart scored 14.

