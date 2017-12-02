Sports

Bulldogs' fast start leaves Long Beach St. in wake, 106-70

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 09:30 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LONG BEACH, Calif.

Jaron Hopkins scored 26 points and Deshon Taylor added 23 points and Fresno State was never threatened in its 106-70 win over Long Beach State Saturday night.

Hopkins finished 10-of-13 shooting and was 6 of 7 from the free-throw line while Taylor shot 6 of 11 and missed only one of 10 free throws.

Fresno State (6-2) raced to a 21-1 lead as Hopkins scored 10 points all on layups. Temidayo Yussuf's 3-point play off a jumpshot 7 ½ minutes in was the 49ers' first field goal.

In the first half, the Bulldogs shot 61.3 percent (19 of 31) including 7 for 13 from 3-point range and grabbed 21 rebounds with eight on the offensive end. Long Beach St. (3-5) was 8 for 23 shooting and managed just eight boards.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Bulldogs led 51-28 at halftime and extended it to 72-40 when Jahmel Taylor buried a 3-pointer with 12:19 left. Taylor scored 17 shooting 5 for 6 from the 3-point line.

Yussuf lead the 49ers 13 points.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video