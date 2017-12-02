Sports

Middle Tennessee holds off FGCU to sweep home-and-home

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 09:26 PM

FORT MEYERS, Fla.

Nick King had 32 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as Middle Tennessee beat Florida Gulf Coast 81-76 on Saturday for its second victory in the series in 11 days.

Brandon Goodwin made two free throws with 41.8 seconds left to pull FGCU within 75-74. Middle Tennessee dribbled to midcourt and called timeout with 38.6 to go. King missed a shot in the lane and was fouled on a putback attempt. He went 1 of 2 from the line and Zach Johnson had his driving layup blocked at the other end.

Tyrik Dixon went 1 of 2 for a 77-74 lead, but Goodwin was fouled on a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left. Goodwin made his first two free throws but his third rolled out. After a timeout with 1.5 seconds left, Dinero Mercurius caught a full-court pass but stepped out of bounds.

Brandon Walters added 12 points for Middle Tennessee (5-1), which outrebounded FGCU 42-28. The Blue Raiders also beat FGCU, 85-72, on Nov. 21.

Goodwin led FGCU (6-3) with 26 points. Christian Carlyle added 18 points.

