Stony Brook's big rally results in 85-83 win

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 09:22 PM

STONY BROOK, N.Y.

Tyrell Sturdivant's layup with seven seconds left capped a comeback from a 15-point deficit in the final eight minutes and Stony Brook pulled out an 85-83 victory over St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday night.

Taking an inbounds pass, Akwasi Yeboah drove the lane and passed to Sturdivant who scored and was fouled. Sturdivant missed the free throw and Keith Braxton raced down the left side but missed a long 3-point try at the buzzer.

Yeboah scored 11 points and Jaron Cornish seven in a 24-9 run with the Seawolves (3-5) tying the game at 83 on Cornish's long, straightaway 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining. St. Francis broke the press but Jamal King was called for a charge. The Red Flash tied up the ball but possession went back to Stony Brook, setting up the winning play.

Yeboah finished with 19 points, Cornish and Sturdivant 15 each and Elijah Olaniyi 13.

Andre Wolford made 8 of 11 3-point attempts and scored a career-high 26 points, 20 in the first half, for the Red Flash (3-4). Keith Braxton added 18 points.

