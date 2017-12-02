Sports

Frye scores 27, Bowling Green beat Norfolk State 92-77

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 08:08 PM

NORFOLK, Va.

Dylan Frye scored a career-high 28 points, hitting five 3-pointers for the third time this season, and Bowling Green recovered from blowing a 20-point lead with a 92-77 victory over Norfolk State on Saturday.

Frye, a sophomore, hit 5 of 7 from the arc, including three in a 23-3 game-opening run. Norfolk State (1-7), trailing by 15 at halftime, outscored the Falcons 20-5 over the first 5½ minutes of the second half to tie. But Justin Turner responded with a 3-pointer and the Falcons (7-2) went on an 8-0 run, with six points from Frye, to lead 76-63 with six minutes left and stayed in front by double figures.

Demejeo Wiggins and Matt Fox each scored 18 points and Turner added 16 with Fox and Turner each making four 3-pointers. The Falcons were 14 of 25 from the arc and shot 51 percent overall.

Alex Long scored a career-high 22 points for the Spartans and Preston Bungei added 18 with eight assists and seven rebounds.

