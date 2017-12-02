Sports

2 neurosurgeons, both alumni, to speak at MSU graduation

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 11:13 AM

STARKVILLE, Miss.

Mississippi State graduates this fall will hear from two alumni who are renowned neurosurgeons now assisting the National Football League.

The university says Dr. Allen K. Sills Jr., of Franklin, Tennessee, will deliver the 9:30 a.m. commencement address on Dec. 8, while Dr. John D. Davis IV, of Flowood, will speak at the 4 p.m. ceremony.

The morning program will include graduates of the colleges of Architecture, Art and Design; Arts and Sciences; Education and the General Studies program. During the afternoon, degrees will be awarded for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; College of Business; Bagley College of Engineering; and the College of Forest Resources. Master's and doctoral graduates of the College of Veterinary Medicine also will be recognized.

More than 1,400 students are candidates for December degrees.

