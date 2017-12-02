Drivers Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, right, and Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, pose for photographers near the newly unveiled Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team on the occasion of its official presentation in Arese, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team will compete in the 2018 Formula 1 World Championship.
Alfa Romeo Sauber confirms seats for Leclerc, Ericsson

By DANIELLA MATAR Associated Press

December 02, 2017 07:34 AM

ARESE, Italy

The newly rebranded Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team has announced its 2018 driver lineup will consist of Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson.

Formula Two champion Leclerc, who is a product of Ferrari's junior program, had been expected to make the step up to F1, and it has been confirmed that Ericsson will retain his seat.

Ferrari chairman and FIAT Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne made the announcement on Saturday at a news conference at the Alfa Romeo museum to launch the new partnership with Sauber.

Leclerc, who turned 20 in October, became the youngest F2 champion last season, dominating the title race and eventually winning by 72 points.

The 27-year-old Ericsson has been at Sauber since 2015. His best finish was eighth in his first race for the team.

Antonio Giovinazzi, another Ferrari product, will be the team's third driver.

Alfa Romeo has joined up with the Sauber team for a return to Formula One after an absence of more than 30 years.

