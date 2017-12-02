Sports

Oregon State roughs up Nevada in Maui Jim Maui Classic

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 03:02 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

WAILUKU, Hawaii

Kat Tudor hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 and Marie Gulich added 14 points, all in the first half, on 7-of-9 shooting as No. 21 Oregon State romped to an 89-49 victory over Nevada at the Maui Jim Maui Classic on Friday night.

Tudor added six rebounds for the Beavers (4-2), who trailed 2-0 before McWilliams' 3-pointer gave tournament host Oregon State the lead for good. The Beavers led 26-13 after one quarter, stretched their lead to 20 on a Gulich layup with 8:36 left in the second period, and led 48-24 by halftime.

Taylor Kalmer added 11 points off the bench, her fourth straight game in double figures, and had five rebounds and four assists for the Beavers.

Teige Zeller topped Nevada (3-4) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Terae Briggs chipped in with 12 points. The pair combined to make just 11 of 33 shots and the Wolf Pack hit just 17 of 62 (27.4 percent) from the floor.

Oregon State, which connected on 36 of 67 shots (53.7 percent), is now 5-0 all-time against Nevada.

