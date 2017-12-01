Sports

Central Michigan holds off Jackson State 70-63

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 09:42 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.

David DiLeo made 3 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 19, and Central Michigan held on to win its fifth straight on Friday night, 70-63 over Jackson State.

Shawn Roundtree added 16 points and Cecil Williams scored 11 for the Chippewas (6-1), who pulled away with a 7-0 run to lead 68-59 on Roundtree's two free throws with 1:44 left.

The Tigers (2-6) cut a 14-point deficit from late in the first half down to 48-46 on Jeremiah Jefferson's 3-pointer with 11:17 left in the second half. Three more times they got the deficit back to two, the last at 61-59.

Paris Collins had 19 points, Maurice Rivers scored 14 and Jefferson added 11 for Jackson State.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Central Michigan took the lead for good at 16-14 and extended its first-half lead with a 10-0 run capped at 37-23 on Roundtree's layup with 1:01 left in the period.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video