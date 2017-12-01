Sports

Harris scores 18 points; New Mexico State beats UTEP 80-60

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 12:23 AM

EL PASO, Texas

A.J. Harris scored 18 points and New Mexico State rolled to an 80-60 victory over UTEP on Thursday night.

Jemerrio Jones added 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for New Mexico State (5-1), which has won four straight, including back-to-back games against the Miners. Sidy N'Dir and Keyon Jones chipped in 10 points apiece.

It was the first game for UTEP (1-6) interim coach Phil Johnson, who took over the program after Tim Floyd announced his retirement following the Miners' 66-52 loss against Lamar on Monday night. Keith Frazier, Paul Thomas, and Trey Touchet each scored nine points to lead UTEP.

Jones made a 3-pointer to spark a 26-9 run and the Aggies closed the first half with a 37-23 lead. Shunn Buchanan made a 3-pointer and Jones added five points in an 8-0 surge that stretched New Mexico State's lead to 23 points with nine minutes left.

