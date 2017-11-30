Sports

UAB snaps 16-game losing skid against Memphis, wins 71-56

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 11:04 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Chris Cokley had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and UAB snapped a 16-game losing streak against Memphis with a 71-56 victory on Thursday night.

UAB (5-3) is 5-0 at home, and had its last win against Memphis (3-2) in 2006.

Cokley was 7 of 10 from the floor. Nate Darling finished with 14 points and Jalen Perry chipped in 10 for the Blazers.

Jeremiah Martin scored 18 points to lead Memphis (3-2), which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Kyvon Davenport added 14 points. Martin and Davenport made three 3-pointers apiece, but the Tigers were just 8-of-22 shooting from long range.

The Blazers opened the game on a 22-6 run and had a 19-point lead at halftime. Cokley had 13 points and eight rebounds in the first half. The Tigers pulled to 62-50 with 6:29 remaining but didn't get closer.

Memphis leads the series 37-11.

