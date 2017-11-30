Sports

Pusica has 22, Northeastern turns back Harvard 77-61

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 09:33 PM

BOSTON

Vasa Pusica scored 22 points, Devon Begley added 14 off the bench and Northeastern defeated Harvard 77-61 on Thursday night.

The Huskies (3-4) made 6 3-pointers in the first 11 minutes, including two in a 14-0 run to open a 32-11 lead. Even with Harvard closing the half on a 15-2 run, Northeastern, which made 7 of 14 treys, led 41-34.

The Crimson went 2 of 8 from distance, made 12 of 14 free throws, but also had nine turnovers that Northeastern turned into 17 points.

Harvard kept the deficit in single digits for seven minutes of the second half but mostly swapped baskets after that as the Huskies slowly pulled way.

Bryce Aiken scored 26 points for Harvard (3-5) and Chris Lewis had 20 on 7-of-8 shooting from the field and 6 of 6 from the line. The Crimson finished 3 of 17 behind the arc.

