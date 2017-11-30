Sports

Braves sign LHP Brothers to 1-year, non-guaranteed deal

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 08:09 PM

ATLANTA

The Atlanta Braves have agreed to terms on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with left-hander Rex Brothers to avoid arbitration.

Brothers will earn $1.1 million while on the active roster and $450,000 while in the minors. Brothers, 29, became arbitration eligible when his club option for the 2018 season was not exercised.

Brothers was 4-3 with a 7.23 ERA in 27 games in 2017. The reliever struck out 33 batters over 23 2/3 innings. His 12.55 strikeouts per nine innings led all Atlanta pitchers with 20 or more appearances.

In six major league seasons, Brothers has a 20-14 record with a 3.76 ERA and 20 saves. He signed with the Braves as a minor league free agent on Feb. 3.

