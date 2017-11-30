Sports

UC Irvine has 6 reach double figures, beats Whittier 112-65

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 12:36 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

IRVINE, Calif.

Evan Leonard and Tommy Rutherford scored 16 points apiece to lead six UC Irvine players in double figures and help the Anteaters beat Division III Whittier 112-65 on Wednesday night.

Eyassu Worku had 14 points and seven assists, John Edgar Jr. scored 12 points and Justin Wertner and Darrian Traylor added 11 apiece for UC Irvine (4-5). The Anteaters, who came in averaging 72.1 points per game with a previous season high of 91, shot 62 percent (41 of 66) from the field.

Worku hit a 3-pointer to make it 13-2, added another in a 7-0 run to open a 24-11 lead 8½ minutes in and UC Irvine never trailed. Whittier trimmed its deficit to eight points on Victor Nwaba's layup with 2:09 left in the first half, but Edgar sandwiched a pair of layups around a 3-pointer by Traylor to make it 49-22 at the break. The Poets stayed within striking range until UC Irvine used a 20-0 break to lead 89-55 and Wertner converted a 3-point play to make it 109-60 with a minute left.

Nwaba had 13 points, Joey Toyama 12 and Nick Potthoff 11 for Whittier.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video