Kent State rallies past winless Norfolk State 79-70

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 11:13 PM

NORFOLK, Va.

Adonis De La Rosa had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Avery scored 18 points, and Kent State beat winless Norfolk State 79-70 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Zabo scored 15 points with four assists and Danny Pippen and Mitch Peterson grabbed seven rebounds apiece for the Green Flashes (4-3).

Zabo hit back-to-back 3s amid an 11-0 run and Kent State closed to 44-43 early in the second half. The lead traded hands before Avery's go-ahead 3-pointer sparked a 9-1 run for a 65-57 lead. De La Rosa and BJ Duling made back-to-back dunks for a nine-point lead and the Golden Flashes made seven free throws in the final 2:27 to hold on.

Kyle Williams' 3 and Alex Long's dunk gave the Spartans a 32-28 halftime lead.

Williams scored 16 points, Preston Bungei added 14, Steven Whitley had 12 with 12 rebounds, and Mastadi Pitt had 10 points for the Spartans (0-7).

