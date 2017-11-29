North Carolina's Theo Pinson
North Carolina's Theo Pinson 1) and Sterling Manley, right, reach for the ball with Michigan's Charles Matthews
No. 13 UNC beats Michigan 86-71 in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

By AARON BEARD AP Basketball Writer

November 29, 2017 09:34 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

Luke Maye scored 27 points and No. 13 North Carolina shot 55 percent to beat Michigan 86-71 on Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Joel Berry II added 17 points on a bounceback offensive night for the Tar Heels (6-1). They were coming off a 63-45 loss to No. 3 Michigan State in the PK80 Invitational that included them shooting a program-record-low 24.6 percent.

But North Carolina had no troubles against the Wolverines (6-2). The Tar Heels closed the first half on a 17-5 run for a 51-37 lead, then went a 17-2 run to blow the game open.

That 34-7 run over roughly 13 minutes turned a 34-32 lead into a 68-39 romp with more than 13 minutes left.

Moe Wagner scored 20 points to lead Michigan, which cooled quickly after a hot start and couldn't keep up with UNC and its refound offensive touch.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines started the game with an efficient attack that spread the court, knocked down 3-pointers and caught UNC backdoor. Charles Matthews even banked in a 3 to beat the shot clock and cap the team's 8-for-8 shooting start, but Michigan quickly faded. The Wolverines shot roughly 35 percent the rest of the way, including 6 of 30 from behind the arc.

UNC: The Tar Heels spent much of the game shooting around 60 percent to let loose some pent-up frustration from the blowout loss to the Spartans, who locked down on UNC and were far tougher than the Tar Heels. Maye posted his fifth 20-point game on 11-for-16 shooting after struggling against the Spartans (eight points on 3-for-13 shooting). Maybe it helped that they were back home for the first time in two weeks after an extended trip west that included a win at Stanford before three PK80 games in Portland, Oregon.

UP NEXT

Michigan: The Wolverines host Indiana in their Big Ten opener Saturday.

UNC: The Tar Heels travel to Charlotte to face Davidson on Friday.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

