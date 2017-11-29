Sports

Loyola Marymount rolls past Cal State-LA 87-66

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 12:32 AM

LOS ANGELES

Eli Scott scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds and sophomore Mattias Markusson and freshman Zafir Williams notched career-high point totals as Loyola Marymount breezed to an 87-66 win over Division II-member Cal State-Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Markusson, a 7-foot-3 sophomore, scored a career-high 14 — all in the first half — and tied his career high with eight rebounds for the Lions (4-2). Williams, a freshman, scored a career-best 16 on 7-of-9 shooting and tied his career high with seven rebounds.

LMU is one of the youngest teams in the nation with six freshmen and four sophomores on the roster. Steven Haney, the lone senior, hit three 3-pointers and scored 11, while James Batemon, a junior transfer from North Dakota State, distributed 12 assists, grabbed seven boards and scored seven.

Freshman Garrett Carter topped the Golden Eagles with 16 points. Cal State-L.A., which hit a school-record 21 3-pointers in a win over Bethesda last week, nailed 15 of 39 (38.5 percent) against LMU.

The two Los Angeles schools were playing each other for the first time since 1982.

