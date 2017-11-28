Scott leads Fort Wayne past Detroit Mercy 91-82

Sports

November 28, 2017 09:33 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind.

Bryson Scott scored a career-high 34 points, John Konchar scored 18 and grabbed 13 rebounds and Fort Wayne beat Detroit Mercy 91-82 on Tuesday night to end a two-game skid.

Scott made a 3-pointer and a layup and the Mastodons were ahead 72-60 with 7:22 left to play before Detroit Mercy used a 13-2 run over the next couple of minutes to reduce the deficit to a point. Josh McFolley scored seven points during the run, including a 3-pointer, a layup and a pair of free throws.

But the Titans shot just 2 of 7 in the final five minutes and Fort Wayne (4-3) preserved the win shooting 8 of 10 from the free throw line.

Scott, who set his previous career-high 31 against Oakland Nov. 10, was 4-for-8 shooting from 3-point range and made all of his free throws. Kason Harrell added 18 points.

Kameron Chatman scored a career-high 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting and had 10 rebounds. McFolley scored 12 and Jaleel Hogan, Corey Allen and Jermaine Jackson Jr., each scored 11 for Detroit Mercy (4-3), which saw its three-game win streak end.

