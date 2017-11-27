Sports

Hauser hits 6 3s, scores 30; Marquette beats E. Illinois

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 11:03 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MILWAUKEE

Sam Hauser hit six 3-pointers and finished with 30 points and four assists — all career highs — and Andrew Rowsey scored five of his 15 points in overtime to help Marquette beat Eastern Illinois 86-83 on Monday night.

Hauser was 10-of-15 shooting and tied his career best with nine rebounds. Marquette (4-2) never trailed after Hauser's sixth 3-pointer opened overtime.

Montell Goodwin answered with 3 for Eastern Illinois (2-4) before Rowsey hit another trey to give the Golden Eagles a 74-71 lead and Sacar Anim hit two free throws to make it a four-point lead with 2½ minutes left. The Panthers twice trimmed their deficit to one point, the last coming when Ray Crossland was fouled as he hit a 3-pointer and the ensuing free throw made it 82-81 with 14 seconds left. Hauser and Markus Howard, who finished with 14 points, each hit 2 of 2 free throws from there to seal it.

Jajuan Starks had a career-high 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Eastern Illinois. Goodwin and Muusa Dama added 12 points apiece and Terrell Lewis tied his career best with 10 assists.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rowsey converted a 3-point play and, after Lewis hit 1 of 2 free throws to give the Panthers a 68-66 lead, Hauser made two foul shots with nine seconds left to force overtime. Lewis missed a 3 at the buzzer for Eastern Illinois.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video