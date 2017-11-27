Morgan scores 24, Cornell beats Duquesne 78-71

Sports

Matt Morgan had 15 of his 24 points after the break and Cornell, after trailing much of the way, rallied in the second half to beat Duquesne 78-71 on Monday night.

The Big Red (3-3) had a 17-4 run to lead 67-54 on Steven Julian's dunk just before the five-minute mark. The Dukes (2-2) cut the deficit to 72-66 with 54 seconds left and got no closer.

Stone Gettings added 19 points for Cornell, which went more than 24 minutes without the lead until Morgan's jumper put the Big Red up 50-49.

Morgan scored five during the Cornell rally and Gettings helped ice it with eight points, six at the foul line, in the final 2:40. Jack Gordon added 12 points.

Rene Castro-Caneddy tied a career-high with 26 points, Eric Williams Jr. had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Mike Lewis II added 13 points for Duquesne.

