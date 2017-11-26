Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot
Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot 33) makes a stick save as defenseman Oscar Klefbom
Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot 33) makes a stick save as defenseman Oscar Klefbom

Sports

Ryan Strome breaks tie, Oilers beat Bruins 4-2

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 07:53 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BOSTON

Ryan Strome broke a tie early in the third period and Cam Talbot made 23 saves in the Edmonton Oilers' 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Sunday night.

The Oilers won for the second time in six games and beat Boston for the sixth straight time after dropping the previous 13.

Strome scored 2:07 into the third when he took a pass from Leon Draisaitl and wristed a shot from point blank range over goalie Tuukka Rask's shoulder.

Draisaitl added an empty-netter with 51 seconds remaining.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Patrick Maroon and Adam Larsson also scored for the Oilers.

David Pastrnak and David Krejci scored for Boston. Rask stopped 32 shots in his first appearance in five games after backup Anton Khudobin had led the Bruins to four straight victories.

Krejci converted a feed from Riley Nash to tie it at 2 with 4:29 remaining in the second period.

Maroon and Larsson scored less than five minutes apart midway through the second period to give Edmonton a 2-1 lead.

Pastrnak had a power-play goal at 14:03 of the first to snap Boston's 0-for-17 drought with the man advantage.

NOTES: Talbot won his second consecutive start for Edmonton after allowing 10 goals in his previous two starts. ... Torey Krug had two assists for Boston. ... Boston lost for the first time in six tries with both Krejci and Patrice Bergeron in the lineup. ... Talbot and Klefbom returned to the lineup after missing the previous game with the flu.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host Arizona on Monday night.

Bruins: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video