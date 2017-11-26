Hamburg's Jann-Fete Arp, right, celebrates after an own goal by Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hamburger SV and 1899 Hoffenheim in the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.
Hamburg's Jann-Fete Arp, right, celebrates after an own goal by Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hamburger SV and 1899 Hoffenheim in the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. dpa via AP Daniel Reinhardt
Sports

Bundesliga's 1,000th own-goal helps Hamburg beat Hoffenheim

Associated Press

November 26, 2017 12:39 PM

BERLIN

Helped by the Bundesliga's 1,000th own-goal, Hamburger SV defeated Hoffenheim 3-0 for its second straight win at home on Sunday.

With five defeats from six away league games so far, Hamburg was banking on points at Volksparkstadion to stay above the relegation zone following Freiburg's defeat of Mainz on Saturday.

"It's important that we become a force at home again," Hamburg defender Dennis Diekmeier said.

Serge Gnabry should have put Hoffenheim ahead in the second minute before Kevin Akpoguma's own-goal at the other end. Douglas Santos fired in a low cross that Akpoguma turned past his own goalkeeper with Hamburg forward Jann-Fiete Arp lurking just behind.

It was the league's 1,000th own-goal since it started in 1963.

Bobby Wood struck the post for Hamburg after the break, Filip Kostic drew a good save from Oliver Baumann, and the 17-year-old Arp forced an even better one.

Kostic finally scored the side's second with a quarter-hour remaining. The Serbian midfielder capitalized on a lack of Hoffenheim concentration to fire a quick free kick past the hapless Baumann, who should have saved it.

Gideon Jung completed an afternoon to forget for Hoffenheim late on.

Hamburg stayed two points above Freiburg, which is in the relegation playoff place. Hoffenheim dropped to seventh.

Winless Cologne was hosting Hertha Berlin later Sunday, with 16-year-old defender Yann-Aurel Bisseck starting for the home side to become the league's second-youngest ever player after Borussia Dortmund's Nuri Sahin.

(This story has been corrected to show that Hamburg has played six away games, not five.)

