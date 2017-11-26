Sports

Geisenberger wins another World Cup, Britcher 3rd for US

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 07:52 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

WINTERBERG, Germany

Natalie Geisenberger of Germany won another World Cup women's luge race Sunday, her second in as many starts this season.

Geisenberger was the fastest in both heats and finished ahead of fellow German Tatjana Huefner. Summer Britcher of the U.S. got the bronze, her sixth career World Cup singles medal and first on a European track.

It was the 40th singles World Cup victory and 80th World Cup singles medal for Geisenberger. She's also now won seven times in Winterberg alone.

Erin Hamlin of the U.S. was fourth to clinch a spot on what will be her fourth Olympic team. She was the bronze medalist at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and has indicated that she may retire after the Pyeongchang Games in February.

