Sports

Kashima Antlers fail to clinch J-League title after 0-0 draw

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 02:47 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

TOKYO

Kashima Antlers missed a chance to secure their record ninth J-League title on Sunday after being held to a 0-0 draw at home against Kashiwa Reysol.

A win for Antlers would have secured the title with one game remaining.

Kashima are five points clear of second-placed Kawasaki Frontale, which must beat newly crowned Asian club champions Urawa Reds away on Wednesday to keep their own title hopes alive.

Elsewhere, Omiya Ardija was relegated and join last place Albirex Niigata in the second tier next season after a 0-0 draw at home to Ventforet Kofu.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sanfrecce Hiroshima escaped relegation after a 2-1 win at home to FC Tokyo.

Also, Vegalta Sendai and Yokohama F Marinos finished 2-2, Consadole Sapporo edged Gamba Osaka 1-0, and Cerezo Osaka beat Viseel Kobe 3-1.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video