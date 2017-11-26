Sports

Penn survives Monmouth with 101-96, 4OT classic

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 12:17 AM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J.

Ryan Betley scored 26 points and Antonio Woods scored 23 and Pennsylvania outlasted Monmouth in a four-overtime thriller Saturday night beating the Hawks 101-96.

It was the second four-overtime affair in Penn's history. The first one occurred on March 13, 1920 when Penn beat Princeton 26-23.

The Quakers used a 10-0 run in the final stanza to end the game. Eddie Scott added 21 points and 13 boards for Penn.

Monmouth's Austin Tilghman buried a deep 3 at the horn to force the fourth overtime tied at 89. Tilghman forced the initial overtime when he banked in a runner at the buzzer to knot it at 64. Tilghman finished with 19 points and 12 boards.

Scott threw down a dunk to tie at 78 with eight seconds to go after he gathered Ryan Betley's missed 3-pointer at the end of the second overtime.

Near the end of the first overtime, Woods made a pair of free throws with 36 seconds left to tie it 71. Each team missed a shot for a chance to win.

Monmouth opened an 11-3 lead before the Quakers got hot. With the score tied at 24, Penn went on a 21-7 run over the final 6:28 of the first half and led 45-31 at the break. Pennsylvania (5-3) shot 51.9 percent (14 of 27) in the first half including 7 of 14 from 3-point range.

But Penn went cold, and after Max Rothschild made a pair of free throws with 9:53 left, the Quakers went scoreless over the next four minutes. Monmouth (2-4) used a 9-0 run and cut the deficit to 56-53.

