Sports

Hervey, Wilson, Neal help Arlington defeat Niagara 95-90

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 09:30 PM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 17 MINUTES AGO

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.

Kaelon Wilson, Kevin Hervey and Erick Neal stepped up to score 15 of UT Arlington's final 16 points in a come-from-behind 95-90 win Saturday night and claim the Barclay's Center Classic regional title.

Hervey finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks (4-1), Wilson scored a career-best 22 and Neal added 17 points and dished a career-best 15 assists. Neal was named tournament MVP.

Wilson downed 3-pointer, Hervey had two baskets and Neal one in a 9-2 run that gave UT Arlington an 87-83 lead with 2:38 to play. It was the Mavericks first lead of the half.

Kahlil Dukes hit a pair of free throws plus a 3-pointer as Niagara (2-4) stayed close, but Dukes and Matt Scott each missed from 3 inside the last 14 seconds. Hervey controlled both rebounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Scott led the Purple Eagles with 26 points, Dukes scored 25 and the duo was named to the all-tournament team.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video