Cunningham leads Dayton to 73-60 win over Akron

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 09:28 PM

DAYTON, Ohio

Josh Cunningham scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Dayton rallied in the second half to upend Akron 73-60 on Saturday night.

Jordan Davis added 14 points for the Flyers (3-2). Kostas Antetokounmpo and Darrell Davis had 12 points apiece. The team averaged 52 percent shooting from the field compared to 44 percent for Akron.

Dayton trailed 37-32 at the break but a dunk by Antetokounmpo to open the second half sparked a 13-0 run that featured two 3-pointers by Darrell Davis and another by Jordan Davis and gave the Flyers a 45-37 lead with 15: 27 to go.

The Flyers second-half rally continued when a Jalen Crutcher 3-pointer near the midway mark set off a 16-5 surge highlighted by two 3-pointers by Jordan Davis and back-to-back dunks by Cunningham stretched it to 66-50 with 6:14 remaining. Dayton cruised from there.

Daniel Utomi led the Zips (2-1) with 19 points. Jaden Sayles added 10.

