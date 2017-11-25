Tulsa's D'Angelo Brewer
Tulsa's D'Angelo Brewer 4) is tackled by Temple defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Tulsa, Okla.
Tulsa's D'Angelo Brewer 4) is tackled by Temple defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Tulsa, Okla.

Sports

There will be enough eligible teams to fill all bowl spots

AP Sports Writer

November 25, 2017 07:59 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

There will be enough bowl eligible teams to fill all the spots this year.

Temple's 43-22 victory over Tulsa on Saturday made the Owls the 77th eligible team. There are spots for 78 FBS teams in bowls this season, and the winner of Saturday night's game between Colorado (5-6) and Utah (5-6) will also become eligible.

In fact, there will probably be more eligible teams than there's room for. Florida State (5-6) and New Mexico State (5-6) can become bowl eligible by winning next week, and there are a couple other teams still with chances to reach six wins in games Saturday.

So assuming no eligible team turns down a bowl bid, there will be no five-win teams going to bowls this season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video