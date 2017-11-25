Sports

Amigo has 24 points, career-best 16 boards to lead Denver

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 06:37 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 25 MINUTES AGO

FORT MYERS, Fla.

Daniel Amigo had 24 points and a career-high 16 rebounds as Denver dominated the second half to beat St. Francis Brooklyn 60-50 at the FGCU Shootout on Saturday.

Amigo, who was 10-of-14 shooting, had seven offensive boards. He scored 13 points while grabbing 10 rebounds in the second half. Elvin Rodriguez added 14 points with Joe Rosga finishing with 10.

Both teams got off to a slow start with the Terriers hitting just 20 percent (6-30) of their field-goal attempts in the first half. Denver was 8-of-27 (30 percent) shooting. Denver (2-3) improved to 20-of-49 (41 percent) for the game.

Trailing 29-28 at the half, the Pioneers took the lead for good when Jake Holtzmann nailed a trey, Amigo hit a jumper and then drove for a layup for a 37-36 advantage with 13:19 remaining.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rasheem Dunn and Jalen Jordan had nine apiece to lead the Terriers (1-4).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video