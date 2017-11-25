Sports

Lamb with 22 points as Vermont edges Yale 79-73

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 05:05 PM

NEW HAVEN, Conn.

Anthony Lamb scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Vermont edged Yale 79-73 on Saturday afternoon.

Lamb was 10 of 18 from the field for the Catamounts (5-1) who have won five straight. Payton Henson added 19 points and four rebounds, Ernie Duncan had 12 points and five assists and Trae Bell-Haynes scored 6 points with 10 assists.

Vermont trailed by five with just over two minutes to go in the first half when Drew Urquhart sank a layup and Duncan and Skyler Nash followed with 3-pointers to boost the Catamounts to a 37-36 edge at the break.

In the second half, Yale's Miye Oni hit a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs (3-4) a brief 59-57 lead with 9:03 to play but Lamb replied with five consecutive points and Duncan sank a layup to put the Catamounts on top for good, 64-59, with 7:08 remaining.

Oni led the Bulldogs with 26 points and seven rebounds.

